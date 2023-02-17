Arrest
• On Feb. 7 at approximately 1:46 p.m., officers responded to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store, in reference to the report of an employee theft. Following a brief investigation, the suspect identified as Damion Norman was questioned and placed under arrest. Norman was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking $1,000 < $10,000.
Drug arrests
• On Feb. 1 at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Boone Street, in reference to a suspicious male subject walking through the neighborhood. Officers located a subject matching the description, identified as John Hutchins and placed him under arrest. Hutchins was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
• On Feb. 6 at approximately 11:21 p.m., officers responded to Speedway, in reference to a male subject who was believed to be intoxicated in the parking lot. Officers identified the suspect to be Frank Black. Following a brief investigation, Black was charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Feb. 6 at approximately 5:18 a.m., while on patrol, officers observed a male subject going through mailboxes and opening packages. Following a brief investigation, officers identified the suspect as Charles Lear and placed him under arrest. Lear was charged with Theft of Mail Matter, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
• On Feb. 7 at approximately 2:36 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Gregory Street to assist EMS on a possible drug overdose. Following an investigation of the incident, Natalie Baldwin was placed under arrest. Baldwin was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess), Theft by Unlawful Taking $500 < $1,000, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Failure of Person/Hospital/Institution to Report Death of a Person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.