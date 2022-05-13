Arrests
• On April 3 at approximately 2 a.m., officers responded to Circle K gas station on Richmond Road, in reference to an alcohol complaint. Leslie Rawlins was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st.
• On April 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to Family Dollar on Richmond Road, in reference to an alcohol complaint. Stephanie Cope was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st and Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle Prohibited.
• On April 10 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Morningview Drive, in reference to a disturbance. Mary Thornberry was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st.
• On April 16 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Scaffold Cane Road, for a seat belt violation. William Creech was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess), Failure to Wear Seat belts, No Registration Plates/Receipt, Failure to Produce Insurance Card and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance.
• On April 18 at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to the area of South Powell and Glades Road, in reference to a possible intoxicated driver. Joallen McKenna was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 1st, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Operating on DUI Suspended Operator’s License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st, No Registration Plate/Receipt, Improper Registration Plate and No Operator’s License.
• On April 23 at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers responded to Circle K on Richmond Road, in reference to an alcohol complaint. Kelly Isaacs was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st.
• On April 24 at approximately 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Meadowlark Drive, in reference to a trespassing complaint. Ashley Semonis was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing 1st.
• On April 29 at approximately 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Glades Road, in reference to a burglary in progress complaint. Amber Austing was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substances.
• On April 29 at approximately 1:50 p.m., officers responded to Calico Car Wash, in reference to a suspicious vehicle complaint. Brandon Pennington was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substances and Volatile Substance Abuse.
• On April 29 at approximately 11 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Richmond Road. Eric Watts was arrested and charged with Operating on Suspended Operator’s License, No Operator’s License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance.
• On April 30 at approximately midnight, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Glades Road. Kristin Elam was arrested and charged with Operating on Suspended Operator’s License, No Operator’s License, License to be in Possession, No Registration Plates/Receipt, Failure to Produce Insurance Card and Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance.
Drug Arrests
• On May 1 at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Center Street. Timothy Kanatzer was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy or Possess.
• On May 2 at approximately 11 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Dogwood Drive. Nelson Mason was arrested and charged with No Operator’s License, Operating on Suspended Operator’s License, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin) and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).
• On May 2 at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Bighill Road, in reference to a drug activity complaint. Michael Stamper was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence and Drug Paraphernalia Buy-Possess.
• On May 3 at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut Street. January Azbill was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia Buy-Possess and No Registration Plates/Receipt.
• On May 3 at approximately 8:50 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Weeping Willow Drive, in reference to a suspicious person complaint. Joshua Sturgill was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substances.
