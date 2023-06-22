Arrests
• On May 23 at approximately 9:48 p.m., officers responded to area of Delancy Street, in reference to a suspicious male subject. Officers arrested Thomas Carpenter and charged him with Public Intoxication (Controlled Substances).
• On May 30 at approximately 4:38 p.m., officers responded to Advanced Auto Parts on Richmond Road, in reference to a female in the store causing a disturbance. Officers arrested Minerva Perez and charged her with Public Intoxication (Controlled Substance).
• On June 8 at approximately 9:46 a.m., officers responded to McDonalds on Richmond Road, in reference to an employee acting strange, possibly intoxicated. Officers arrested Lenore Stroming and charged her with Public Intoxication (Controlled Substance).
• On June 8 at approximately 7:26 p.m., officers responded to Clark’s Pump and Shop on Paint Lick Road, in reference to a male subject unconscious in a vehicle. Officers arrested Chad Phillips and charged him with Public Intoxication (Controlled Substance) and Possession of Marijuana.
• On June 13 at approximately 5:31 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Officers arrested Lashonda Jarrell and charged her with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting).
Drug arrests
• On May 24 at approximately 11:25 p.m., officers responded to Berea Evangelistic Church, in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Officers arrested Leah Rains and charged her with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On May 30 at approximately 8:24 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Officers arrested Deanna Lakes and charged her with Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd, Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container.
• On May 31 at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers responded to BP gas station on Mckinney Drive, in reference to a possible theft. Officers arrested Glen Partin and charged him with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On June 2 at approximately 6:38 p.m., officers responded to Family Dollar on Richmond Road, in reference to a suspicious male subject. Officers arrested Brandon Baker and charged him with Public Intoxication (Controlled Substance), Possession of Controlled Substance 1wt (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On June 3 at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded to Cracker Barrel, in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Officers arrested Brittany Cope and charged her with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On June 8 at approximately 10:44 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Scaffold Cane Road. A passenger in the vehicle was discovered to have a warrant for his arrest. Officers arrested Curtis Mcclure. During the course of his arrest, officers located illegal narcotics on his person and charged him with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).
Alcohol arrests
• On May 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Richmond Road. Officers arrested Karter Mullins and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 1st, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle, and other traffic violations.
• On May 28 at approximately 10:44 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Provincial Way, in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrested Amberlly Berry and charged her with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Resisting Arrest.
———
Reports are submitted by
the Berea Police Department.
