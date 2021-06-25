Arrests
• On May 28, officers were dispatched to Brady Lane in reference to a domestic in progress. Officers arrested Daniel Griggs and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct 1st Degree.
• On June 4, officers responded to a complaint on North Broadway Street. Officers arrested Mark Jackson and charged him with Public Intoxication.
• On June 5, officers observed suspicious activity in the parking lot of Shell on Peggy Flats Road. Officers arrested Heather Haysley and charged her with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or more, Disregarding Stop Sign, Failure to or Improper Signal, Reckless Driving, Speeding 26 mph or over, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, License to be in Possession, Failure to Wear Seat Belts and Fleeing or Evading Police 1st (Motor Vehicle).
• On June 5, officers responded to Prince Royal Drive in reference to a male subject walking around in circles and talking out of his head. Officers arrested Tibor Bocska and charged him with Public Intoxication.
• On June 7, officers observed a vehicle on Boone Street that had been reported stolen. Officers arrested Linda Gadd and John Kemper. Both were charged with Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000.
• On June 7, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration observed on North Main Street. Officers arrested Joseph Ryan and charged him with No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt and Driving on Suspended License 1st offense.
• On June 9, officers responded to Save A Lot in reference to suspicious activity. Officers arrested Holly Smith and charged her with Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, Illegal Possession of Legend Drug, Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication.
On June 10, officers responded to Prince Royal Drive in reference to a subject blocking traffic and causing a disturbance. Officer arrested James Allen and charged him with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.
Shoplifting
• On May 29, officers responded to the Berea Wal-Mart in reference to a detained shoplifter. Officers arrested Calvin King and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500.
* On June 3, officers responded to the Berea Wal-Mart in reference to detained shoplifters. Officers arrested Kristen Bromwell and Opal Carpenter. Both subjects were charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500.
• On June 6, officers responded to the Berea Wal-Mart in reference to shoplifters. Officers arrested Tawanna Isaacs and Jo Ann Isaacs. Both were charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500 and Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree.
Drug arrests
• On May 30, officers conducted a traffic stop on Chestnut Street for expired registration. Upon further investigation, officers arrested Phillip Duff and charged him with No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt, Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance 1st, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Operating on Suspended or Revoked License, Possession Controlled Substance 1st, 1st offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance 1st, 1st offense (Heroin) and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On June 6, officers responded to a report of suspicious activity on Prince Royal Drive. Officers arrested Brandie Bishop and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st, 1st Offense (Heroin), Possession Controlled Substance 1st, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Public Intoxication and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On June 9, officers responded to Plaza Drive in reference to a report of suspicious activity. Officers arrested Jonathan Yount and charged him with Public Intoxication, Possession Controlled Substance 1st, 1st offense (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia.
DUI arrest
• On June 11, officers received a complaint in reference to a domestic dispute on Richmond Road. Officers arrested Mychal Rose and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Alcohol .08 1st.
