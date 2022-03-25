Arrests
• On March 1 at approximately 7 a.m., officers responded to Walmart regarding a shoplifting complaint. Jeffery Back was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Purse-Snatching.
• On March 2 at approximately 2 p.m., officers conducting an investigation, arrested Brandon Campbell and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd.
• On March 8 at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the area of Joseph Street to aid Social Services with an investigation. Jeffery Meddings was arrested and charged with Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration 1st.
• On March 13 at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Casey Combs was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting).
• On March 17 at approximately 3:15 a.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply in reference to an alarm complaint. Devin Didonato was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing 2nd and Public Intoxication (Controlled Substance).
• On March 18 at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. The suspect fled the scene and officers discovered her hiding in the woods behind Cracker Barrell. Tara Haines was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting) and Criminal Trespassing 2nd.
• On March 21 at approximately 3:40 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Richmond Road. Brandon Bullock was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 1st and Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle.
Drug Arrests
• On Feb. 28 at approximately noon, while officers served an arrest warrant at a residence on Spring Circle Drive, Tyler Vanwinkle was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container.
• On March 1 at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury collision in the area of North Main Street. Douglas Deal was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st, Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana.
• On March 3 at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers made contact with a subject in the area of Circle K gas station. Rebecca Hamblin was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substances 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess), Operating on Suspend Operator’s License, Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, Failure to Produce Insurance Card and No Registration Plates/Receipt.
• On March 3 at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Kaye Street, in reference to a possible domestic complaint. Mark Jackson was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin), Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct 2nd.
• On March 8 at approximately 1 a.m., officers made contact with Steven Miller in the area of Circle K. Miller was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
• On March 9 at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers responded McDonald’s in reference to the complaint of a subject unconscious in a vehicle. Gary Neely was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substance 1st, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd (Drug Unspecified) and Possession of Marijuana.
• On March 10 at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to the area of Menelaus Road regarding a female unconscious in her vehicle. Debra Singleton was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication (controlled substance).
• On March 13 at approximately 8 a.m., officers located a vehicle with two unconscious occupants. Matthew and Allison Young were arrested and charged with Public Intoxication (controlled substance), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin) and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy-Possess).
• On March 13 at approximately 1 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Glades Road. Kimberly Hummel was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (Drug Unspecified), No Registration Plates/Receipt, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, License to be in Possession and No Operators License.
• On March 19 at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Bowman Road regarding a juvenile pick-up order. Officers arrived to discover Amanda Dooley on scene. Dooley was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin) and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
