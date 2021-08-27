DUI Arrests
• On Aug. 16 at approximately 8:20 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on James Nuxoll, in the area of 220 Richmond Rd. Officers arrested Nuxoll and charged him with License Plate Not Legible, Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol .08-1 st (Aggravated Circumstances), No Operator’s License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
• On Aug. 20 at approximately 1:48 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Amie Oboyle, in the area of North Main Street. Officers arrested Oboyle and charged her with Careless Driving, Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Controlled Substance 1st , Resisting Arrest.
• On Aug. 21 at approximately 5:51 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Randall Durbin, in the area of I-75, 74-mile marker, southbound. Officers arrested Durbin and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Controlled Substance, Operating on Suspended Operator’s License, Possession of Marijuana.
Drug Arrests
• On Aug. 17 at approximately 1:04 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Dusty Shane Gilbert, in the area of Artisan Way. Officers arrested Gilbert and charged him with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer, Fleeing or Evading Police 2 nd Degree (Motor Vehicle), Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (On Foot), Failure to or Improper Signal, Operating on Suspended Operators License, Possession Controlled Substance 1 st Degree (Drug Unspecified), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, No Registration Plate, No Registration Receipt, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1 st Offense, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Menacing, No Operator’s License, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle, Criminal Mischief 3 rd Degree.
• On Aug. 18 at approximately 4:41 p.m., officers responded to Creekside Lodge, in reference to a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. Officers arrested James Miller and charged him with, Possession Controlled Substance 1 st Degree (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
• On Aug. 21 at approximately 2:05 a.m., officers responded to Clark’s BP, in reference to a female slumped over the wheel over her vehicle in the parking lot. Officers arrested Donna Winstead and charged her with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Aug. 23 at approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to St. Joseph East Hospital in reference to a male stumbling on the sidewalk. Officers arrested Tibor Bocska and charged him with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
Arrests
• On Aug. 17 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Darren Bennett, in the area of Opossum Kingdom Road. Officers arrested Bennett and charged him with Driving on DUI Suspended License-1st Offense, Failure to or Improper Signal, No Operators License, License to be in Possession.
• On Aug. 20 at approximately 9:28 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Antoneytte Robertson, in the area of North Broadway Street. Officers arrested Robertston and charged him with Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1 st Offense, No Operators License, Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess), Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana.
