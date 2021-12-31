Drug Arrest: On Nov. 25 at approximately 5:44 p.m., officers responded to Speedway in Berea, in reference to a male subject possibly under the influence. John Hughes was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication.
Drug Arrest: Dec. 1 at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to Redi Mart in Berea, in reference to a male subject unconscious in his vehicle. Brandon Langlois and George Hickman were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin) and Drug Paraphernalia.
Drug Arrest: On Dec. 6 at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in Berea, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Ismeal Remirez was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting) and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).
Arrest: On Dec. 7 at approximately 9 p.m., through the course of an on-going investigation, officers made contact with Jessica Maurice. Maurice was arrested and charged with Theft of Identity and Receiving Stolen Property.
Arrest: On Dec. 9 at approximately noon, through the course of an on-going investigation, officers made contact with Homer Sizemore. Sizemore was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.