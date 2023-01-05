Arrests
• On Dec. 16 at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s on Brenwood Street, in reference to a possible male subject under the influence of drugs or alcohol. James Willis was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Dec. 25 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Marcellus Drive, in reference to a male subject possibly intoxicated. Robert McKinney was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Dec. 30 at approximately 3 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut Street. The operator was identified as Tyler Hacker. Hacker was arrested and charged with Failure to Illuminate Head Lamps and Driving on DUI Suspended License 1st Offense.
• On Dec. 30 at approximately 8:56 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting).
• On Jan. 2 at approximately 8:26 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Scenic View Drive, in reference to a disturbance. Carson Abner was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st Offense.
• On Jan. 3 at approximately 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury single vehicle collision on Scaffold Cane Road. The operator was identified as Alexis Perez. Mr. Perez was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 2nd Offense and Driving on DUI Suspended License 1st Offense.
Drug Arrests
• On Dec. 14 at approximately 2:57 p.m., officers responded to Dollar Tree, in reference to suspects who allegedly shoplifted from Walmart were located. Officers discovered several subjects in a vehicle and each of them faced various charges after a brief investigation. Daniel Damrell, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (> or = 4 grams Cocaine) and Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting). The operator of the vehicle identified as Destaney Means was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (> or = 4 grams Cocaine) and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
• On Dec. 19 at approximately 1:03 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on West Barker Road. The operator of the vehicle in question, was identified as Donnie Spivey. Mr. Spivey was arrested and charged with Careless Driving, Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Drug Unspecified), Failure to Wear Seatbelts and License to be in Possession.
———
Reports compiled
by the Berea Police
Department.
Commented
