Drug arrests
• On Dec. 5 at approximately 4:13 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Prospect Street. The operator, Bruce Flannery was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and several other traffic violations.
• On Dec. 6 at approximately 12:24 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on I-75. The operator, Stewart Williams was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia (Possess) and other traffic violations.
• On Dec. 6 at approximately 5:47 p.m., officers responded to Speedway on Prince Royal Drive, in reference to a subject unconscious in a parked vehicle. Jesse Riddell was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin) and Public Intoxication (Controlled Substance).
• On Dec. 8 at approximately 4:11 a.m., officers responded to Berea Hospital, in reference to a subject unconscious in a parked vehicle. Luther Akers was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified).
Arrests
• On Dec. 9 at approximately 10:09 a.m., officers responded to Dollar General on Richmond Road, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. When officers located the suspect, he fled on foot. Dennis Wells was arrested and charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot) and Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting).
• On Dec. 10 at approximately 4:03 p.m., officers responded to the area of Shortline Pike, in reference to a suspicious male subject on foot in the area. Anthony Richardson was arrested and charged with Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent.
• On Dec. 10 at approximately 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Brown Court, in reference to an overdose complaint. Officers came into contact with a male subject on scene who had multiple warrants for his arrest. Upon officers attempting to place him under arrest the subject fled on foot. Nathan Hisle was later arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest and Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot).
• On Dec. 11 at approximately 2:14 p.m., officers responded to Soak City Car Wash on Jill Drive, in reference to a suspicious male subject in the area. Chad Gabbard was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication (Controlled Substances).
