Arrests
• On Feb. 5 at approximately 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the Holiday Motel, regarding a customer refusing to leave. Christopher Hurley was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Indecent Exposure 2nd Degree.
• On Feb. 211 at approximately 11:47 p.m., officers responded to Cracker Barrel, regarding a suspicious male subject. Steven Napier was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree.
• On Feb. 23 at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of I-75, regarding a non-injury collision. Teddie Wilson was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence.
• On Feb. 23 at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to Cracker Barrel, regarding a suspicious male subject. Steve Napier was arrested for Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree.
On Feb. 25 at approximately 8:12 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the area of Oak Street, regarding a home alarm sounding. Shannon Osbourne was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking Parts from Vehicle and Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree.
Drug Arrests
• On Feb. 7 at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street, regarding a male subject inside the homeowner’s storage building. Justin Reed was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Drug Unspecified), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess), Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container.
• On Feb. 8 at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Oak Street, regarding attempt to serve arrest warrants. Kevin Intorre was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Marijuana.
• On Feb. 10 at approximately 11 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Bowman Road, regarding attempt to serve arrest warrants. Christopher Valentine was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
• On Feb. 11 at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Glades Road. Shaun Harris was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess), Disregarding Stop Sign, No Registration Plate/Receipt, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
• On Feb. 12, at approximately 11:44 PM, officers responded to Java Shell, regarding a suspicious male subject. Jamie Hunter was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container, Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
