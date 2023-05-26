Arrests
• On May 1, at approximately 3:58 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Chestnut Street. The opera-tor, Joshua Mason, was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.
• On May 2, at approximately 2:46 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Blue Lick Road, in refer-ence to a male subject trespassing through people’s yards. The suspect, Joseph Callahan, was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Assault 3rd (Police Officer), Resisting Arrest and Criminal Mischief 1st.
• On May 6, at approximately 7:12 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Hurley Street, in reference to a dispute. Officers made contact with a male on scene and placed him under arrest. Michael Glennon was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place and Possession of Controlled Sub-stance 1st (Methamphetamine).
• On May 6, at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Bob O Link Drive, in ref-erence to a male stumbling and acting strange, walking through the area. Officers located Michael Murphy and placed him under arrest. Murphy was charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub-stance.
• On May 6, at approximately 11:36 p.m., officers responded to Knights Inn on Chestnut Street, in ref-erence to abandoned narcotics located in the parking lot. While on scene, Brandon Royster approached the officers. Royster was then arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st. Pub-lic Intoxication-Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief 3rd and Disorderly Conduct 2nd.
• On May 12, at approximately 12:39 a.m., officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Lewis Street, to locate suspects involved in a physical altercation. Officers located Richard Thompson and placed him under arrest. Thompson was charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct 2nd.
• On May 12, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Pennington Street, in reference to check the welfare of a minor. Officers located a missing juvenile at the residence and follow-ing an investigation, offices arrested Cameron Simpson and charged him with Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st and Sexual Abuse 1st.
• On May 16, at approximately 1:13 a.m., officers responded to the area of North Broadway Street, in reference to a female reportedly walking through the area, possibly intoxicated. Officers located Jayme Bowling and placed her under arrest. Bowling was charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Sub-stance.
• On May 21 at approximately 3:21 p.m., officers responded to McDonald’s on Brenwood Street, in ref-erence to a fight complaint. Shaquisha Anderson was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Terroristic Threatening 3rd.
Drug Arrests
• On May 3, at approximately 2:48 p.m., officers responded to BP gas station on McKinney Drive, in reference to a female subject on scene acting suspicious. The suspect, Brooke Winkler, was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia and Pub-lic Intoxication-Controlled Substance.
• On May 8, at approximately 2:13 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Brooklyn Boulevard. The operator, Allen Roberts, was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Meth-amphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Drug Unspecified), Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, and other traffic violations.
• On May 10, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Dinsmore Street to serve an active arrest warrant on Timothy Vanwinkle. Vanwinkle was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Flee-ing or Evading Police 2nd (On Foot), and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On May 19, at approximately 2:36 a.m., officers responded to Walnut Meadow Road, in reference to checking the welfare of a motorist unconscious at wheel. The operator, Rita Steele, was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substances 1st (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On May 21, at approximately 10:49 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Officers located Bobbi Sturgill and Kelley Wendel. Sturgill was charged with Theft by Un-lawful Taking (Shoplifting) and Wendel was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting) and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).
