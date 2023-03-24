Traffic accidents
on decrease
The number of reported traffic accidents in Berea reached a four-month low in February, according to statistics released by the Berea Police Department.
In November, 2022, the police department fielded reports of 25 crimes, including one assault and five larcenies.
There were also 44 vehicle collisions in Berea city limits during the month, seven of which occurred on Interstate 75.
Despite poor road conditions because of snow and ice just days before Christmas, the number of traffic accidents dipped in December to 36, including five injury accidents in which eight people were hurt. Nine collisions occurred in parking lots during the final month of 2022, police said.
During the frigid temperatures of December, crime also dropped, with 23 incidents being reported, including two auto thefts.
January saw an unexpected increase in the number of crimes to 35, including seven car thefts and eight larcenies, according to police data. The number of traffic accidents in the city also edged up to 40, including one injury accident, say police.
February saw the lowest incidence of traffic accidents, and the city was just one report higher than December’s low crime rate during the four months.
Twenty-six crimes were reported for February, including two auto thefts, and there were 30 reported traffic accidents in town, seven of which occurred in parking lots. There were three injury accidents in which eight people were hurt, according to police.
Police statistics also note that two assaults were reported to police during the entire four-month period. The reports also state there were no reported rapes from November to the end of February.
Statistics courtesy of Investigations Sergeant Adam Short, Berea Police Department.
