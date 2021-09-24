Arrests
• On Sept. 7 at approximately 10:26 a.m., officers got out with Earl Eads in the area of Oak Street, as he was actively attempting to commit a theft. Eads was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Parts from a vehicle) $500 <$1,000, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree.
• On Sept. 8, at approximately 2:44 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on James Edwards in the area of Laurel Drive. Edwards was arrested and charged with No Registration Plates/Receipt, Operating on Suspended or Revoked License, Giving Officer False Identifying Information and Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent.
• On Sept. 18 at approximately 8:18 p.m., officers responded to Berea Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Dorothy Abner and Richard Lovell were arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting).
• On Sept. 20 at approximately 1:28 a.m., officers got out with Charity Grant in the area of Waycross Road. Grant was arrested and charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
• On Sept. 20 at approximately 1:28 a.m., officers got out with Virgil Milsaps in the area of Waycross Road. Milsaps was arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.
Drug arrests
• On Sept. 12 at approximately 4:57 a.m., officers got out with Jordan Blusher in the area of McKinney Drive. Blusher was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication (controlled substance-excludes alcohol).
• On Sept. 19 at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to Liberty Avenue, in reference to suspicious activity complaint. Officers arrest Jeffery Anglin and charged him with Public Intoxication (controlled substance-excludes alcohol).
