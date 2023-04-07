Arrests
• On March 11 at approximately 4:31 p.m., officers responded to the area of Chestnut Street, in reference to a male subject stumbling and staggering as he was walking near the road. Matthew Stamper was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On March 21 at approximately 7:29 p.m., officers responded to Berea Hospital in reference to a female subject causing a disturbance in the waiting room. Deeliah Weaver was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On March 23 at approximately 1:47 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street. The operator was identified as Pamela Baldwin, was a suspect in a hit and run collision. Baldwin was arrested and charged with Disregarding a Traffic Control Device, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Operating on Suspended License, Leaving Scene of an Accident-Failure to Render Aid and No Registration Plates/Receipt.
• On March 24 at approximately 10:24 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Scaffold Cane Road. The operator, Brent Watson was arrested and charged with Speeding 18 MPH Over Limit, Operating on Suspended License and Failure to Comply With Sex Offender Registration.
• On March 24 at approximately 4:26 p.m., Berea Police Investigations Unit responded to a residence on Glades Road in reference to a sexual assault complaint. Jessica Williams was arrested and charged with Rape 2nd (No Force), Incest and Sodomy 2nd.
• On March 26 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Miracle Street. Thalia Rudy was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication 1st.
• On March 30 at approximately 6:08 a.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to shoplifting complaint. Greg Seney was arrested and charged with Burglary 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia (Buy-Possess) and Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting).
• On April 2 at approximately 12:40 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on I-75 Northbound. The operator, Timothy Reed was arrested and charged with Reckless Driving, Failure to or Improper Signal, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Driving on DUI Suspended License and Possession of Marijuana.
• On April 2 at approximately 3:41 a.m., officers responded to Berea College, in reference to reports of a gunshot in the area. Following an investigation, Allie Issacs was arrested and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property, Wanton Endangerment 1st and Discharge of a Firearm Across a Public Road.
Drug Arrests
• On March 15 at approximately 9:09 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of Prince Royal Plaza, in reference to the report of an suspicious occupied vehicle. Officers made contact with Harold Edwards, Makenzie Kelly and Victoria Baker. Following a brief investigation, all three suspects were charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (Drug Unspecified), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Opiates), Possession of Controlled Substance 2nd (Drug Unspecified), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
• On March 16 at approximately 2:02 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Chestnut Street. The operator, Shirley Lane, was arrested and charged with No Registration Plates/Receipt, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Drug Unspecified) and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container.
• On March 26 at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to Pizza Hut, in reference to a male subject causing a disturbance. Jason Robinson was arrested and charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Information and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).
• On March 30 at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to BP gas station on Peggy Flats Road, in reference to a subject passed out in his vehicle. James Marlow Jr. was arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy-Possess) and Receipt of Credit Card in Violation of KRS 434.570.
