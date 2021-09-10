Arrests
• On August, 23 at approximately 7:50 p.m., in the area of Richmond Road and Berea Bypass, officers observed Gary Brock, stumbling into the roadway. Brock was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
• On August 25, at approximately 8:58 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Ralph Bowling, in the area of North Main Street. Bowling was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence Alcohol.
• On August 26 at approximately 7:17 a.m., officers responded to Mama G’s Car Wash, on Prince Royal Drive, in reference to a male subject attempting to break into the coin machine. Officers arrested Jakob Williams and charged him with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Possession of Burglary Tools and Criminal Littering.
• On Aug. 26 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Poplar Street, in reference to the complaint of a male subject inside a residence unlawfully. Officers arrested David Northern and charged him with Burglary 2nd Degree.
• On August 27 at approximately 8:01 a.m., officers responded to Casa Amigo’s, on Paint Lick Road, in reference to a welfare check on a female subject. Officers arrested Sarah Anne Hooker and charged her with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Aug. 28 at approximately 8:56 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Roderick Smith was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Shoplifting $1,000 < $10,000.
• On Aug. 23 at approximately 9:12 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Fonda Crowe, in the area of Chestnut Street. Crowe was arrested and charged with Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, No Operator’s License, Receiving Stolen Property $500 < $10,000, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
Drug arrests
• On Aug. 24 at approximately 5:12 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Robert Jones, in the area of Boone Street. Jones was arrested and charged with Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
• On Aug. 26 at approximately 11:48 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Brandon Davidson, in the area of Glades Road. Davidson was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
• On Sept. 3 at approximately 11:07 a.m., officers responded to Creekside Lodge, located on Hotel Court, in reference to a subject possibly selling illegal narcotics. Officers arrested Kyle Hamm and charged him with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified).
DUI arrest
• On Aug. 30 at approximately 7:15 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Carson Abner in the area of Silver Baptist Church on Big Hill Road. Officers arrested Abner and charged him with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 1st (Aggravated Circumstances), Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle, Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation.
