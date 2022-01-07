Arrests
• On Dec. 15, at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to an accident involving a possible intoxicated driver. Carlos Zuniga was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, No Operators License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance.
• On Dec. 23 at approximately 3 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a possible intoxicated driver. Tyler Ayers was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating on Suspended License, No Operators License and License to Be in Possession.
• On Dec. 30 at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a dispute in the area of Central Park Avenue. Joshua Musick was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place and Disorderly Conduct 2nd.
• On Jan. 1 at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Amanda Felts was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting) and Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
Drug Arrest
• On Dec. 27 at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Circle K on Richmond Road, in reference to a possible illegal drug transaction. Joseph Estep was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin), Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd (On Foot), Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief 3rd and Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance.
