DUI Arrests
• On June 29, officers responded to Red Roof Inn in reference to an injury collision. Officers arrested Elizabeth Crowe and charged her with No Registration Plates/Receipt, Failure To Maintain Insurance and Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st.
• On July 3, officers responded to the area of Richmond Road attempting to locate a reckless driver. Officers arrested Clifford Lynn and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st and Possession of Open Alcohol Container.
Arrests
• On 7/4/21, officers responded to the area of Ridge Avenue in reference multiple calls about a suspicious male hiding behind trees and dancing in the street. Officers arrested Ernest Davenport and charged him with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct 2nd.
Shoplifting
• On July 5, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Samantha Thacker and charged her with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Controlled Substance 3rd (Drug Unspecified).
• On July 7, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Shawn Holt and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500.
Arrests
• On July 6, officers responded to Berea Terrace in reference to a welfare check on a unresponsive male sitting behind the wheel of a gray van in the parking lot. Officers arrested Michael Himes and charged him with Public Intoxication.
• Officers responded to an area of Richmond Road in reference to a male passed out in a yard. Officers arrested Gary Brock and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
Drug Arrests
• On July 6, officers responded to Storage Solution of Berea in reference to a theft complaint While on scene officers observed the vehicle that was connected with the theft complaint and conducted a traffic stop. Officers arrested Joshua Abner and Jessica Thomas and charged both subjects with Possession Controlled Substance 1 st (Methamphetamine).
On July 7, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a suspicious male. Officers arrested Christopher Stewart and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1 st (Methamphetamine) and Public Intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.