Berea Police car 2021

DUI Arrests

• On June 29, officers responded to Red Roof Inn in reference to an injury collision. Officers arrested Elizabeth Crowe and charged her with No Registration Plates/Receipt, Failure To Maintain Insurance and Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st.

• On July 3, officers responded to the area of Richmond Road attempting to locate a reckless driver. Officers arrested Clifford Lynn and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st and Possession of Open Alcohol Container.

Arrests

• On 7/4/21, officers responded to the area of Ridge Avenue in reference multiple calls about a suspicious male hiding behind trees and dancing in the street. Officers arrested Ernest Davenport and charged him with Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct 2nd.

 Shoplifting

• On July 5, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Samantha Thacker and charged her with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Controlled Substance 3rd (Drug Unspecified).

• On July 7, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Shawn Holt and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500.

 Arrests

• On July 6, officers responded to Berea Terrace in reference to a welfare check on a unresponsive male sitting behind the wheel of a gray van in the parking lot. Officers arrested Michael Himes and charged him with Public Intoxication.

• Officers responded to an area of Richmond Road in reference to a male passed out in a yard. Officers arrested Gary Brock and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.

 Drug Arrests

• On July 6, officers responded to Storage Solution of Berea in reference to a theft complaint While on scene officers observed the vehicle that was connected with the theft complaint and conducted a traffic stop. Officers arrested Joshua Abner and Jessica Thomas and charged both subjects with Possession Controlled Substance 1 st (Methamphetamine).

On July 7, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a suspicious male. Officers arrested Christopher Stewart and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1 st (Methamphetamine) and Public Intoxication.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you