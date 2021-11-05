Drug Arrests
• On Oct. 12 at approximately 8:13 p.m., officers responded to Berea College campus, in reference to a potentially intoxicated male subject. Officers arrested Jesse Dalton and charged him with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Oct. 13, at approximately 10:19 a.m., officers responded to Dollar General on Paint Lick Road, in reference to a potentially intoxicated male subject. Officers arrested Roy Cope and charged him with Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).
• On Oct. 13 at approximately 10:50 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Kevin Robinson. Robinson was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Alcohol 1st, Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana, No Registration Plates.
• On Oct. 13 at approximately 12:18 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Meadowlark Drive, in reference to a subject with outstanding arrest warrant. Hannah Robinson was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana.
• On Oct. 25 at approximately 10:05 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Bradley Myers was arrested and charged with Theft or Disposition Shoplifting $500 < $1,000.
• On Oct. 26 at approximately 9:38 p.m., officers responded to the area of Brenwood Street, in reference to a potentially intoxicated male subject. Officers arrested Steve Napier and charged him with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Public Intoxication-Controlled Substance (Excluded Alcohol).
Arrests
• On Oct. 31, at approximately 4:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Spring Circle Drive, in reference to an EPO violation. Officers arrested Leeland Edwards and charged him with Violation of EPO, Stalking 1st Degree, Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, Menacing, Possession of Open Alcohol Container in Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Buy-Possess).
• On Oct. 31 at approximately 10:08 p.m., officers responded to Arby’s parking lot on Plaza Drive, in reference to a subject unconscious in a vehicle. Officers arrested Stacy Halstead and charged her with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st (Alcohol).
