Drug Arrest: On 4/19/2021, officers responded to a non-injury accident on chestnut Street. Officers arrested Denver Sturgill and charged him with Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator's License, Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Insurance 1st Offense, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle, No Registration Receipt, No Registration Plates, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief 1st and Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate.
On 4/24/21, officers responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a female shoplifter. Officers arrested Carla Long and charged her with Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st (methamphetamine), Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin) and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition/Shoplifting under $500
Arrest: On 4/23/21, officers responded to Highway 1016 in reference to a subject possibly under the influence of drugs. Officers arrested Benjamin Begley and charged him with Public Intoxication.
On 4/28/21, officers were dispatched to Spring Circle Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers arrested Dorothy Abner and charged her with Theft By Unlawful Taking Auto $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
