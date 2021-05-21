Drug Arrest
On May 1, officers were dispatched to Walgreens in reference to a suspicious female in the parking lot. Officers arrested Kacey Neeley and Steven Miller.
Miller was charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia. Neeley was charged with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and Public Intoxication.
Shoplifting Arrest
On May 4, officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a male shoplifter. Officers arrested James Guilbault and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500 and Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree.
Drug Arrest
On May 6, officers were dispatched to Shell on Peggy Flats Road in reference to a male subject banging on the windows.
Officers arrested Thomas Hickle and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified) and Public Intoxication.
