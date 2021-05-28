Arrests
• On May 8, officers observed an ATV on Chestnut Street. The ATV began to speed up and continued to fail to stop after emergency equipment lights and siren were activated. Officers arrested Bryce Stamper and charged him with Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle), Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000 and All Terrain Vehicles Violations. Upon further investigation, officers also arrested Mark Hoskins and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
• On May 10, officers were dispatched to Speedway on Prince Royal Drive in reference to a male possibly under the influence. Officers arrested Micah Williams and charged him with Public Intoxication.
• On May 11, officers were dispatched to W. Jefferson St. in reference to a property dispute. Officers arrested Shawn Ahlgren and charged him with Public Intoxication.
• On May 12, officers were dispatched to North Broadway regarding a female in distress. Officers arrested Gabrielle Caldwell and charged her with Public Intoxication.
• On May 13, officers were dispatched to Renfro’s Collision in reference to a male subject looking in cars. Officers arrested Gary Brock and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication.
Drug Arrests
• On May 10, officers were dispatched to the area of Paint Lick Road near Clark’s BP in reference to a collision. Officers arrested Adam Sniff and charged him with Disregarding Stop Sign, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License and Leaving Scene of Accident-Failure to Render Aid or Assistance.
• On May 13, officers observed a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Walnut Meadow Road. Upon further investigation after traffic stop, officers arrested Christian Knuckles and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine). Also arrested was Tyler Dehorty and he was charged with Resisting Arrest.
DUI Arrest
• On May 11, officers were dispatched to a collision on I-75. Upon further investigation, officers arrested Mark Madden and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st (Aggravated Circumstances), Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited, Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, Possession of Marijuana and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Commented
