Arrests
• On May 13, officers were called to Cooper Drive in reference to subjects breaking into vehicles. Officers arrested Roy Cope and James Miller. Both subjects were charged with Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000.
• On May 24, officers responded to Mayde Rd. in reference to a subject causing a disturbance. Officers arrested Steven Combs and charged him with Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.
Drug Arrests
On May 13, officers responded to a complaint on Lester St. in reference to a male subject acting strange. Officers arrested Steven Knuckles and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine) and Public Intoxication.
• On May 14, officers observed a motor vehicle with expired registration. Officers arrested Shena Morgan and charged her with No Registration plates, No Registration receipt, License to be in Possession and Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).
• On May 15, officers responded to Richmond Road regarding a subject possessing drugs. Officers arrested Holly Smith and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).
• On May 15, officers responded to Supreme Court in reference to a vehicle parked in the front yard. Officers arrested Kasey Maupin and charged her with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence 4th, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (Drug Unspecified), Possession of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia and Driving on Suspended License 1st offense.
• On May 20, officers responded to Prince Royal Dr. in reference to an alarm. Officers arrested Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin) and Drug Paraphernalia.
Shoplifting
• On May 21, officers were dispatched to Wal-Mart in reference to a male subject removing security equipment. Officers arrested Larry Hubbard and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500.
