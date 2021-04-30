Drug Arrests
• On April 11, officers responded to I-75 Southbound in reference to a vehicle unable to maintain lanes. Officers arrested Samantha Prestridge and charged her with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st, Reckless Driving, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st, Drug Paraphernalia, No Registration Plates, No Registration Receipt and Possession of Marijuana. Lisa Simpson was also arrested and charged with Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia, Trafficking Controlled Substance 3rd, Possession of Marijuana and Possession Controlled Substance 1st.
• On April 12, officers observed a vehicle sitting in the parking lot of Circle K on Chestnut St. and the passenger appeared to be passed out. Officers arrested Brandon Hacker and charged him with Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st (Cocaine) and Drug Paraphernalia.
Arrests
• On April 10, officers responded to Glades Road Redi Mart in reference to a complaint of a male subject that appeared to be intoxicated. Officers arrested James Neeley and charged him with Public Intoxication.
On April 14, officers were dispatched to Brenwood St. in reference to a welfare check. Officers arrested Dale Willis and charged him with Public Intoxication.
DUI Arrest
• On April 13, officers responded to Brenwood St. in reference to a collision. Officers arrested Ronnie Williams and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 2nd and Operating on Suspended/Revoked License.
