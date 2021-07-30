• On July 10, officers responded to Walmart in refence to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Steve Napier and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500.
Arrests
• On July 4, officers responded to the area of Bratcher Lane in reference to a dispute between two subjects. Officers arrested Brandon Smith and charged him with Public Intoxication
• On July 11, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a subject that appeared to be under the
influence in a vehicle. Officers arrested Sandra Sturgill and charged her with Public Intoxication.
• On July 13, officers responded to McDonalds in reference to assisting Richmond Police with detaining a female. Officers arrested Amber Feltner and charged her with Resisting Arrest.
• On July 13, officers responded to the area of Haiti Road in reference to a female stating a possible hostage situation. Officers investigated the situation and observed a vehicle with a passenger that had multiple arrest warrants. Officers arrested Bryan Henson and charged him with Fleeing/
Evading Police 2nd, Criminal Mischief 3rd, Resisting Arrest, and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On July 18, officers responded to Walmart in refence to a welfare check on a male. Officers arrested Steve Napier and charged him with Public Intoxication.
DUI arrests
• On July 11, officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Old US 25 North. Officers arrested Sarah McDaniel and charged her with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st.
• On July 15, officers re
sponded to the area of Peggy Flats Road in reference to a vehicle that was all over the roadway. Officers arrested Wesley Johnson and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), and Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin).
• On July 12, officers responded to the area of Chestnut Street in reference to a female that was appeared to be under the influence. Officers arrested Ashley Semones and charged her with Public Intoxication, Possession Controlled Substance 1st,
Prescription Controlled Substance Not Proper Container, and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On July 13, officers
responded to the area of
George Street in reference to a drug complaint. Officers arrested Kenneth Barker and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 3rd.
• On July 14, officers responded to Spotlight Playhouse in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrested Phyllis Davis and charged her with Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine) and Possession Controlled Substance 3rd.
