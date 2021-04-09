Drug Arrest: On March 30, officers conducted a traffic stop while on patrol in the Oak Meadow Drive area. Officers arrested Sabrina Neeley and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess and Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon. Officers also arrested Miranda Damrell and charged her with Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess. Officers also arrested Nicholas Gadd and charged him with Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, No Operators-Moped License, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, Possession Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 2nd Offense.
