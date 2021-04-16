Drug Arrests
• On March 29, officers were dispatched to Foley Middle School. Officers arrested Teresa Alcorn and David Hall. Alcorn was charged with Trafficking within 1000 ft of a School Building and Public Intoxication and Hall was charged with Trafficking within 1000 ft of a School Building.
• On April 2, officers responded to 107 Morningview Road in reference to serve an Emergency Protection Order. Officers arrested James Truitt and charged him with Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd (On Foot), Criminal Mischief 2nd, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Resisting Arrest and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On April 7, officers observed a vehicle on I-75 with canceled registration due to failure to maintain insurance. Officers arrested Mechelle McQueen and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).
• April 8, officers were dispatched to 302 Lewis St. in reference to a female passed out in her vehicle. Officers arrested Nancy Damrell and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Illegal Possession of Legend Drug, Public Intoxication and Drug Paraphernalia.
DUI Arrests
• On April 2, officers responded to I-75 Southbound in reference to attempting to locate a reckless vehicle. Officers arrested Joseph Landers and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st (Aggravated Circumstances), Disregarding Traffic Control Device-Traffic Light and Reckless Driving.
Arrests
• On April 1, officers responded to Haiti Road in reference to a male subject taking trash out of dumpsters. Officers arrested Christopher Witt and charged him with Public Intoxication.
• On April 5, officers responded to a call from Advanced Urology in Richmond regarding an altered prescription. Officers arrested Angela Barger and charged her with Criminal Possession of a Forged Prescription 1st Offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.