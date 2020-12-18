Berea Police
DUI arrest
• On Dec. 4, officers responded to O’Donnell Road in reference to a vehicle that wrecked in a yard. Officers arrested Matthew Short and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence 1st Degree.
• On Dec. 7, officers responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a vehicle that hit a pole. Officers arrested Phillip Lakes and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence 1st (Aggravated Circumstances), Leaving Scene of Accident and Operating on Suspended License.
Arrests
• On Dec. 4, officers responded to Liberty Avenue in reference to a shoplifter who ran from Wal-Mart Officers arrested Shannon Mullikin and charged him with Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (on foot).
• On Dec. 7, officers responded to Clark’s Pump and Shop in reference to theft of a mail package from Henry Drive. Officers arrested Glenn Cox and charged him with Theft of Mail Matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.