• On Feb. 26, officers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in reference to recovering a stolen vehicle. Officers arrested Aaron McGuire and charged him with Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000.
• On Feb. 28, officers observed a female slumped outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Circle K on Chestnut St. Officers arrested Ruby Harvey and charged her with Public Intoxication and Possession of Marijuana.
• On March 7, officers responded to Econo Lodge in reference to a gun shot fired inside the motel. Officers arrested Randall Parker and charged him with Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm), Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Shoplifting
• On Feb. 27, officers responded to Wal-Mart in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested William Hensley and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500.
Drug Arrests
• On Feb. 27, officers were dispatched to the Shell on KY 1016 in reference to an unresponsive male inside a vehicle. Officers arrested Danny Bustle and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On March 2, officers observed a male subject unsteady on his feet on Chestnut St. Upon further investigation, officers arrested Adam Anglin and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin) and Drug Paraphernalia.
DUI Arrests
• On Feb. 27, officers responded to Circle K on Richmond Road in reference to a male slumped over the wheel of a vehicle. Officers arrested Darren Bennett and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence 1st (Aggravated Circumstances) and Possession Controlled Substance 3rd Degree.
• On March 2, officers were dispatched to an injury collision on South Dogwood. Upon further investigation, officers arrested Elizabeth Smith and charged her with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Alc/Subst 1st, Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Drug Unspecified) and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Christopher Sparks was arrested and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence.
• On March 7, officers were dispatched to Big Hill Road in reference to reckless driving. Officers arrested Jack Gaiennie and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alc. 1st and Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited.
