Berea Police Department
Arrests
• On Jan. 14, officers responded to Prince Royal Drive in reference to two unconscious subjects in a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers arrested Robert Adams and charged him with Public Intoxication.
• On Jan. 17, officers responded to Saint Joseph Berea in reference to a subject refusing to leave. Officers arrested Aja Lacy and charged him with Criminal Trespassing 3rd, Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Terroristic Threatening 3rd.
• On Jan. 21, officers responded to Boone St. in reference to a subject walking in the are appearing to be intoxicated. Officers arrested Gary Brock and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication.
• On Jan. 22, officers responded to a disturbance on Richmond Road. Officers arrested Christina Harvey and charged her with Criminal Trespassing 3rd, Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 1st. After she was booked into the Madison County Detention Center, she was charged with Promoting Contraband 1st.
Shoplifting
• On Jan. 15, officers responded to Jill Drive in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Officers arrested Lisa Sizemore and charged her with Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500 and Criminal Trespassing 2nd.
• On Jan. 22, officers responded to Jill Drive in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Brandy Bishop and charged her with Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500.
• On Jan. 24, officers responded to Jill Drive in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Brandon Mills and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking over $500.
Drug arrests
• On Jan. 15, officers responded to Jill Drive in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Joshua Isaacs and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500, Possession Controlled Substance 1st (methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 19, officers responded to Wendy’s parking lot in reference to subjects talking loudly. Officers arrested James Willis and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance 1st (heroin) and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 23, officers responded to Dollar General in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Crystal Sizemore and charged her with Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Resisting Arrest and Possession Controlled Substance 1st (methamphetamine).
DUI arrest
• On Jan. 17, officers responded to Richmond Road in reference to an injury accident. Officers arrested Brenda Lawson and charged her with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Alcohol 1st (Aggravated Circumstances), Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage and Disregarding Traffic Control Device.
