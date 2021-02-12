Drug arrest
• On Jan. 25, officers observed a suspicious male and female on Chestnut St. Upon further investigation, officers arrested Jacqueline Wright and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st offense (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On Jan. 26, officers responded to a call at Dollar General regarding a female inside a vehicle that appeared to be under the influence. Officers arrested Natasha Spires and charged her with Public Intoxication, Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Heroin) and Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
• On Feb. 4, officers responded to Gregory St. in reference to a complaint of a security camera being covered. Officers arrested Elbert Boggs and charged him with Trafficking controlled substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Heroin), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On Feb. 6, officers responded to Jill Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrested Harrison Vincent and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.
Drug arrests
• On 2/6/21, officers conducted a traffic stop on Mt. Vernon Road. Upon further investigation, officers arrested Amy Thomas and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Heroin).
DUI arrests
• On Feb. 6, officers responded to Dollar General in reference to a male subject passed out in a vehicle. Officers arrested Steven Stamper and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Controlled Substance (Aggravated Circumstances), Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st offense (Heroin).
• On Feb. 6, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Mt. Vernon Road without headlights on. Upon further investigation, officers arrested Joshua Collins and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle under Influence Alcohol/Substance 1st and No Operators-Moped License.
Arrests
• On Feb. 2, officers responded to Central Park in reference to a female subject that appeared intoxicated walking towards the woods. Officers arrested Alexis Graham and charged her with Alcohol Intoxication and Fleeing or Evading Police (on foot).
• On Feb. 3, officers responded to Hotel Court in reference to a father and son in an argument. Officers arrested James Pierson and charged him with Assault 4th Degree (Minor Injury), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree and Alcohol Intoxication.
— Berea Police Department
