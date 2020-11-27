From the Berea Police Department
Drug Arrest
• On Nov. 13, officers were out at Wal-Mart in reference to extra foot patrol when they were advised by loss prevention of a shoplifter in the store. Officers arrested Scott Huffman and charged him with Theft By Unlawful Taking Shoplifting Under $500, Possession Controlled Substance 2nd Degree and Prescription Controlled Substance not Proper Container 1st.
Arrests
• On Nov. 14, officers were dispatched to Main Street in reference to a subject breaking a window. Officers arrested William Croucher and charged him with Disorderly Conduct 2nd and Criminal Mischief 3rd.
• On Nov. 15, officers observed a vehicle traveling north on Richmond Road, failing to maintain the lane. Officers conducted a traffic stop and upon further investigation, arrested Justin Clark and charged him with Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance 1st, Operating on Suspended License and Failure to Produce Insurance Card.
• On Nov. 19, officers were dispatched to Cassius Court in reference to an assault. Officers arrested Randall Hall and charged him with Assault 4th Degree (No Visible Injury), Disorderly Conduct 2nd, Indecent Exposure 2nd and Criminal Mischief 3rd.
On Nov. 17, officers were dispatched to 192 Glades Road in reference to a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Officers arrested William Croucher and charged him with Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon and Disorderly Conduct.
DUI arrest
• On Nov. 15, officers observed a vehicle on Chestnut Street crossing the center line. Officers arrested Melchor Perez Reyesand charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence and No Operator’s License.
