Arrests

• On Nov. 20, officers followed up on an investigation in reference to a Burglary at Bluegrass Auto Mart on Richmond Road. Officers arrested Tyler Richmond and charged him with Burglary 3rd, Theft By Unlawful Taking over $10,000 and Theft By Unlawful Taking over $500.

• On Nov. 23, officers were dispatched to Clay Drive in reference to a female that had possibly overdosed. Officers arrested Paul Isaacs and charged him with Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot) and Giving Officer False Identifying Information.

DUI arrest

• On Nov. 21, officers observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the right lane on Richmond Road. Upon further investigation, officers arrested Caden Degregorio and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence.

Drug arrest

• On Nov. 22, officers were dispatched to Maple Street in reference to a subject harassing people in an apartment complex parking lot. Officers arrested Jacob Cain and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Drug Paraphernalia.

Shoplifting arrest

• On Nov. 22, officers were dispatched to Jill Drive in reference to a shoplifter at Wal-Mart. Officers arrested Jessica Charles and charged her with Theft By Unlawful Taking Under $500 (Shoplifting).

