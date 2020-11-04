DUI arrests
• On Oct. 22, officers responded to Baugh Street in reference to a possible unresponsive female in the driver seat of a vehicle. Officers arrested Rachel Kelly and charged her with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st, Prescription Controlled Substance not Proper Container 1st and Possession Controlled Substance 3rd-Drug Unspecified.
• On Oct. 23, officers were dispatched to Woodford Avenue in reference to a male passed out in the drive thru at Sonic. Officers arrested Chris Manning and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence 1st, No Operators License and License to be in Possession.
Drug arrests
• On Oct. 24, officers were dispatched to Peggy Flats road in reference to a subject passed out in a vehicle. Officers arrested Michael Shoopman and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin) and Public Intoxication.
Arrests
• On Oct. 26, officers were dispatched to Chestnut St. in reference to a possible domestic. Officers arrested Bruce Flannery and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication and Illegal Possession of Legend Drug.
• On Oct. 26, officers were dispatched to Paint Lick road in reference to a subject acting strange in the parking lot of AT&T. Officers arrested Rebecca Andrade and charged her with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place.
Scams
• We have received several complaints regarding scams of all types, including internet, telephone, gift cards, romance and religion. Victims have been different races, genders, ages and class. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is and be aware.
