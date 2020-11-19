On Nov. 6, officers responded to O’Reilly’s Auto in reference to a male subject in the parking lot that appeared to be under the influence.
Officers arrested Virgil Janeway and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct.
On Nov. 7, officers were dispatched to Ridgewood Drive in reference to a male subject unconscious in a vehicle.
Officers arrested Christopher Brinley and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication.
• On Nov. 8, officers were dispatched to Woodchuck Drive in reference to a subject attempting to kick in the door of a residence.
Officers arrested Christopher Brinley and charged him with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree and Alcohol Intoxication.
Shoplifting
• On Nov. 9, officers were dispatched to Jill Drive in reference to a shoplifter at Wal-Mart.
Officers arrested Michelle Stuckert and charged her with Theft by Unlawful Taking under $500.
DUI arrest
• On Nov. 12, officers were dispatched to Walgreens in reference to a vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic.
Officers observed the vehicle on Jefferson Street and upon investigation, arrested Rubin Kates and charged him with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence (Aggravated Circumstances) and Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited.
