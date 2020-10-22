DUI arrest
• On Oct. 10, officers were patrolling the area of Richmond Road and Berea Bypass when they conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle disregard a traffic light. Officers arrested Linda Dees and charged her with Operating motor vehicle under the influence, 1st (aggravated circumstances).
Drug arrest
• On Oct. 12, officers were dispatched to Speedway on Prince Royal Drive in reference to a verbal dispute. Officers arrested Curtis Broughton and charged him with possession controlled substance 1st (methamphetamine) and possession ontrolled substance, 3rd.
• On Oct. 13, officers arrested Charity King on a warrant. After arrival at the detention center, King was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st, (methamphetamine).
• On Oct. 14, officers were dispatched to Gregory St. in reference to a possible domestic dispute. Officers arrested Ryan Sowers and charged him with alcohol intoxication and possession of a controlled substance, 2nd.
Arrest
• On Oct. 10, officers observed a male subject staggering down the roadway of Richmond Road and Berea Bypass. Officers arrested Gary Brock and charged him with alcohol intoxication.
• On Oct. 13, officers were dispatched to Richmond Road in reference to a residence fire. Officers arrested Gary Brock and charged him with alcohol intoxication.
• On Oct. 15, officers were dispatched to Woodchuck Drive in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrested Christopher Brinley and charged him with alcohol intoxication.
