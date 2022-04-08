Berea Police Department
Arrests
• On March 17 at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Mary Street, in reference to a disturbance. Daniel Fryer was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.
• On March 22 at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to Chestnut Street, in reference to a male subject causing a disturbance. Everett Durham was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.
• On March 24 at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Meadowlark Drive, in reference to a disturbance. Hannah Robinson was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.
• On March 27 at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Jessica Brooke was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
• On March 29 at approximately midnight, following an investigation, detectives responded to a residence on Joseph Street. Jeffery Meddings was arrested and charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree.
• On March 30 at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Bowman Road, in reference to a disturbance. Mark Mathis was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st Degree.
• On April 1 at approximately 5 p.m., officers responded to El Rio Grande Restaurant, in reference to a male subject sitting in the parking lot refusing to leave. Jerry Locker was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st Degree.
• On April 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Donald Means was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting.
• On April 3 at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to Smokehouse Grill and Bar Restaurant, in reference to a trespassing complaint. Fredrick Williams was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespassing 3rd Degree.
Drug Arrest
On April 3 at approximately 9 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Ellis Street, in reference to a suspicious vehicle complaint. Paul Farthing and Lisa Thumma were arrested, and their charges are listed as follows: Farthing-Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense Heroin and Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess. Thumma-Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Offense Heroin, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree-Drug Unspecified, Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess and Prescription Controlled Substance Not Proper Container 1st Offense.
This report provided by the Berea Police Department does not include information relating to arrest warrants and domestic violence incidents
