Shoplifting arrest
• On March 18, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a male and female shoplifting. Officers arrested Madison Gregory and charged her with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500, Criminal Trespassing 2nd, and Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Unspecified). Officers arrested Robert Stewart and charged him with Theft by Unlawful Taking Shoplifting under $500, and Criminal Trespassing 2nd.
Arrests
• On March 15, officers were dispatched to Save A Lot parking lot in reference to a male subject unsteady on his feet with a strong alcoholic odor coming from his person. Officers arrested Gregory Seney and charged him with Alcohol Intoxication in a public place.
• On March 18, officers responded to Bowman Trailer Park in reference to a female acting erratic and appeared to be under the influence. Officers arrested Amber Austing and charged her with Public Intoxication.
Drug Arrests
• On March 15, officers were dispatched to Walmart parking lot in reference to a male and female passed out in a vehicle. Officers observed the female slumped over in the driver seat passed out and the male in the passenger seat passed out. Officers arrested Paula Carrier and charger her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin), Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Possession Controlled Substance 3rd, Possession Controlled Substance 2nd, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia. Officers arrested Billy Carrier and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia, and Public Intoxication.
• On March 17, officers responded to the area of the Berea Skate Park in reference to foot patrol. Officers observed two subjects that had confirmed arrest warrants. Officers arrested Kacey Neeley and charged her with Fleeing and Evading Police 2nd, Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).
• On March 20, officers responded to Tractor Supply in reference to two subjects that have confirmed arrest warrants. Officers arrested Tara Kirby and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).
• On March 21, officers responded to Dollar General in reference to two male subjects and a female subject that all appeared to be under the influence. Officers arrested Claudetta Isaacs and charged her with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine), Illegal Possession of Legend Drug, and Possession of Marijuana. Officers arrested Joshua Alexander and charged him with Illegal Possession of Legend Drug. Officers arrested Richard Archer and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Heroin), and Drug Paraphernalia.
• On March 22, officers responded to Interstate 75 North in reference to assisting with Kentucky State Police. Officers arrested Brian Hatcher and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance 1st (Methamphetamine).
DUI Arrest
• On March 17, officers responded to the area of Jefferson Street and Ellipse Street in reference to a vehicle driving erratically. Officers arrested Abigail Moss and charged her with Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence Alcohol 1st (Agg), Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Open Alcohol Container in Motor Vehicle, Disorderly Conduct 2nd, and Wanton Endangerment 2nd.
