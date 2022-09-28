Arrests
• On Aug. 31 at approximately 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Boone Street, in reference to a theft complaint. Victor Lezcano was arrested and charged with Theft of Mail Matter.
• On Sept. 2, at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Big Hill Road, in reference to a theft complaint. Carlos Kelley was arrested and charged with Destruction of Vin Number and Receiving Stolen Property.
• On Sept. 4 at approximately 8:57 a.m., officers responded to McDonald’s on Brenwood Street, in reference to possible intoxicated subject. Tammy Cain was arrested and charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
• On Sept. 5 at approximately 3:43 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Veronica Pablo was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting), Unlawful Transaction with a Minor and Resisting Arrest.
• On Sept. 17/ at approximately 10:40 p.m., officers responded to Brushy Fork Park on Scaffold Cane, in reference to a possible intoxicated subject. Craig Luster was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespassing and Alcohol Intoxication.
• On Sept. 18 at approximately 3:48 p.m., officers responded to Berea Memorial Park, in reference to a suspicious subject in the area. Eric Batchelor was arrested and charged with Register Sex Offender Public Playground Restrictions.
• On Sept. 24 at approximately 5:06 p.m., officers responded to Shawn’s Flea Market, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Shane Maxwell was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting), Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief and Menacing.
• On Sept. 25 at approximately 3:22 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Whispering Oaks Lane. Derrick Linville was arrested and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Reckless Driving.
Drug Arrests
• On Aug. 31 at approximately 7:43 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Brooklyn Boulevard, in reference to a theft complaint. Officers arrested Jesse Dalton and charged him with Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Public Intoxication, Possession Controlled Substances (Heroin), Possession Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine) and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.
• On Aug. 31 at approximately 8:28 a.m., officers responded to Java Shell on Peggy Flats, in reference to a possible intoxicated subject. Emmitt Watts was arrested and charged with Prescription Controlled Substance not in Proper Container and Possession Controlled Substances (Drug Unspecified).
• On Sept. 1 at approximately 8:44 a.m., officers responded to McDonald’s on Glades Road, in reference to a subject unconscious in their vehicle. Michael Bishop was arrested and charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
• On Sept. 1 at approximately 12:52 p.m., officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Michael Jones was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting), Possession Controlled Substance (Heroin) and Possession of Synthetic Drugs.
• On Sept. 1 at approximately 7:49 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Broadway and West Jefferson Street, in reference to possible intoxicated subject. Luke Gabbard was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication.
• On Sept. 6 at approximately 5:43 p.m., officers made contact with a subject in the area of Prospect Street, in reference to the subject being a suspect in several theft complaints. Curtis Sparks was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft Receipt of Stolen Credit/Debit Cards, Theft by Unlawful Taking Contents from Vehicle and Receiving Stolen Property.
• On Sept. 7 at approximately 3:24 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Bowman Road to serve an arrest warrant. Gary Neeley was arrested and charged with Resisting Arrest, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified).
• On Sept. 8 at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers responded to Dollar General on Prospect Street, in reference to a possible intoxicated subject. James Couch was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance (Drug Unspecified) and Public Intoxication.
• On Sept. 21 at approximately 1:01 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury collision in the area of Kentucky Highway 1016. Jamie Sizemore was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and several traffic violations.
• On Sept. 22 at approximately 1:11 p.m., officers responded to Circle K on Chestnut Street, in reference to a possible intoxicated subject. Justin Dobbs was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Careless Driving.
