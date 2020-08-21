Shoplifting arrests
• On Aug. 10, officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Josh Roark and charged him with TBUT, shoplifting under $500.
• On Aug. 12, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a shoplifter. Officers arrested Crystal Sizemore and charged her with TBUT, shoplifting under $500, public intoxication, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine).
DUI arrests
• On Aug. 10, officers responded to the intersection of Old US 25 and Highway 1016 in reference to a possible injury collision. Officers arrested Adam Wren and charged him with operating under the influence 1st, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree (drug unspecified) and drug paraphernalia.
• On Aug. 14, officers responded to Walmart in reference to a male slumped over in the parking lot. Officers arrested Billy Johnson for operating under the influence 1st (aggravated circumstances) and license to be in possession.
Arrests
• On Aug. 9, officers were dispatched to a male laying in the Powell’s Towing lot who was breathing but not responding. Officers arrested Steven Miller and charged him with public intoxication.
• On Aug. 11, officers responded to Chestnut Street in reference to a male screaming at the police station. Officers arrested Kevin Sparks and charged him with public intoxication and fleeing or evading police (second degree), resisting arrest and assault (third degree, police officer).
• On Aug. 13, officers responded to Dollar General. Officers arrested Christopher Howard and charged him with alcohol intoxication.
• On Aug. 13, officers responded to Creekside Lodge and arrested Kelly Cheeks and charged her with public intoxication, illegal possession of legend drug and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container.
• On Aug. 16, officers responded to I-75 southbound in reference to a female walking on the side of the interstate. Officers arrested Gabrielle Caldwell for public intoxication.
