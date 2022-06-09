Arrests
• On May 26 at approximately 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a parking lot on Prince Royal Drive, in reference to a female subject unconscious in a running vehicle. Following officer’s arrival, Johhna Lear was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 1st.
• On May 26 at approximately 8:53 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Hurley Street, in reference to a child abuse complaint. After officer’s arrived and investigated the allegations, Manita Collins was arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st (Child 12 or under) and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.
• On May 29 at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded to Speedway on Prince Royal Drive, in reference to a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, Kathleen Daney was arrested and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st and Disorderly Conduct 2nd.
On May 30 at approximately 9:38 a.m., officers responded to the area of Berea Bypass and Mayde Road, in reference to a possible intoxicated driver. Following a traffic stop and investigation, Charles Saunders was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st and Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited.
• On June 5 at approximately 4:34 p.m., officers responded to the Berea City Pool, in reference to the complaint of a male subject in possession of a handgun. Following officer’s arrival, an investigation resulted in the arrest of Daniel Hays. Hays was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property.
On June 6 at approximately 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the area of North Broadway, to locate a male subject who was reportedly breaking into vehicles. Officers located Jordan Thomas and after a brief investigation, placed him under arrest. Thomas was charged with Public Intoxication (Controlled Substances).
Drug Arrests
• On May 29 at approximately 7:53 a.m., officers responded to the area of Woods Penn at Berea College, in reference to a female subject with a warrant being present. Following officer’s making contact and conducting a brief investigation, Kacey Neeley was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance 3rd and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st.
• On June 3 at approximately 4:28 a.m., officers responded to Redi Mart on Glades Road, in reference to a male subject who was discovered lying on the ground in the parking lot unconscious. Following a brief investigation, Justin Banks was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication (Controlled Substances) and Possession of Marijuana.
• On June 4 at approximately 10:39 a.m., officers responded to the area of Chestnut Street, in reference to the complaint of a male subject unconscious in his vehicle. The complaint further stated the suspect vehicle was sitting still at the traffic light in the roadway. Following officer’s arrival and a brief investigation, Brandon Walters was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance 1st, No Registration Plates/Receipt, Instructional Permit Violations, Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
• On June 4 at approximately 7:11 p.m., officers responded to a residence on O’Donnell Road, to investigate a male subject who was unconscious in a running vehicle. Upon arrival, responding officers conducted an investigation, resulting in the arrest of Herman Isaacs. Isaacs was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 1st (Aggravated Circumstances), Possession of Open Alcohol Beverage Container in Motor Vehicle Prohibited, Wanton Endangerment 2nd and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.
