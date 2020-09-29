The Berea Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed the Powell's BP on McKinney Drive early Monday morning.
The suspect, a white male, between 5-foot-8 and 5-10, entered the establishment at approximately 3:39 a.m. Monday, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, dark shoes, a white mask and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect was last seen on McKinney Drive and the case remains under investigation by the Berea Police Department.
If you have information regarding the suspect, contact the Officer Amanda Chitwood at the Berea Police Department at (859) 302-2981.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.