The number of traffic accidents in Berea for March 2021 remained consistent with accident figures for March 2020, even though there were fewer vehicles on the road last year at this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports from the Berea Police Department, there were a total of 33 vehicle collisions in Berea city limits from March 1 – 31, 2021 – one less than during the same period in 2020.
Streets where traffic accidents occurred in Berea were as follows: Chestnut Street, 5 accidents.
Meanwhile, streets where there were three reported traffic accidents included Brenwood Drive, Glades Road and Richmond Road, while streets where two accidents reported included Paint Lick Road, Menelaus Road, and I-75 South. One traffic accident was reported on each of the following streets: I-75 North, Holly Street, Prospect Street, Prince Royal Drive, Peggy Flats Road, McKinney Drive, Jefferson Street, George Street, Fork Drive, Farristown Industrial Drive, Ellipse Street, Dogwood Drive, and Brushwood Court.
Meanwhile, the Berea Police Department reported 28 crimes for the month of March, the issuance of 128 citations, one courtesy call, and four responses to persons in distress.
