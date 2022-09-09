Arrests
• On Aug. 22 at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on West Jefferson Street. The operator Norman Dean was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Possession of Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle.
• On Aug. 23 at approximately 5 a.m., officers responded to a residence on North Broadway, in reference to a burglary in progress complaint. Jarred Davidson was arrested on scene and charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree and Theft by Unlawful Taking (contents from vehicle).
• On Aug. 24 at approximately 1 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on the Berea Bypass. The operator, Michael Wagers was arrested and charged with Driving on DUI Suspended License, Failure to Improper Signal and No Brake Lights.
• On Aug. 25 at approximately 2:12 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1016. The operator, Jesse Wagers, was arrested and charged with No Registration Plates/Receipt, Failure to Register Transfer of Motor Vehicle, Operating on Suspended License, Receiving Stolen Property $500 < $1,000, Theft of Identity of Another Without Consent and Giving Officer False Identifying Information.
• On Aug. 26 at approximately 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Elm Street, in reference to a theft complaint. Upon arrival, Adam Means, was arrested, and charged with Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place 1st.
• On Aug. 26 at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Brooklyn Boulevard, in reference to a domestic disturbance. Austin Madden was arrested and charged with Wanton Endangerment 2nd and Unlawful Imprisonment 2nd.
• On Aug. 29 at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Brooklyn Boulevard, in reference to serving a protection order. Williams Wilds was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief 3rd.
Drug arrests
• On Aug. 24 at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Brenwood Street. The operator, Jared Johnson was arrested and charged with No Registration Plates/Receipt, Operating on Suspended License, Failure of Owner to Maintain Insurance, Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess), Possession of Marijuana, No Operator’s License, Failure to Signal.
• On Aug. 25 at approximately 11 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1016. The operator, Lawrence Gullett, was arrested and charged with Failure to or Improper Signal, Operating Vehicle with Expired Operator’s License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess).
• On Aug. 25 at approximately 11 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 1016. Melvin Young, a passenger, was arrested and charged with Possession Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess) and Possession of Marijuana.
• On Aug. 26 at approximately 10:29 a.m., officers responded to a residence on Brooklyn Boulevard, in reference to a domestic disturbance. Williams Wilds was arrested and charged with Failure to Notify Address Change, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia (Buy/Possess), Possession Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Controlled Substance 3rd (Drug Unspecified) and Possession of Marijuana.
• On Aug. 28 at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to Walmart, in reference to a shoplifting complaint. Roy Osbourne was arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Shoplifting), Trafficking in Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
