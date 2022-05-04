The Berea baseball team picked up an impressive 23-4 win over Model last week as six players recorded at least three RBIs. Tommy Banderman led the way with four RBIs on a 4-for-5 day at the plate. Ty Thompson, Cameron Thompson, Zac Himes, Logan Abney and Koty Roberts finished with three RBIs. Cameron Thompson picked up the win by working four innings and striking out nine. Berea (6-9) fell to Jackson County, 16-3. Statistics from that game were not posted on the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before the deadline.
• The Madison Southern Eagles won two and lost one last week to improve their record to 8-13. The Eagles defeated Bourbon County, 12-2, and North Laurel, 7-3, but fell to Wayne County, 9-2. Corey Causey, Kaden Carrwhite and Caleb Cobb knocked in two RBIs against Bourbon County. Cobb picked up the win by going four innings and striking out six. Against North Laurel, Braden Hudson and Cobb collected a pair of RBIs, while Zach Morgeson went five innings and struck out five for the win.
• The 2022 Berea and Madison Southern softball teams continue to struggle to find success on the scoreboards. The teams combined to go 0-5 last week. Berea (1-5) lost a pair of games to Williamsburg by the identical score of 14-7.
The Lady Pirates have been led this year by Mackenzie Howell’s six RBIs and .545 batting average. Taylor Johnson has batted .455 with three RBIs. Southern (1-16) fell to Scott County (16-0), Estill County (13-5) and North Laurel (7-5). Katelynn Bolin and Goss Kayley have each knocked in six runs this season, while Chloe Rison has knocked in five runs. Bella Strunk leads the pitching staff with 36 strikeouts.
• Madison Southern Lady Eagles basketball standout Morgan Flannery will take her talents to Asbury University in Wilmore.
In the fall. Flannery averaged 8.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during her senior season at Southern.
Southern Coach Josh Curtis said Asbury is getting a player who will compete when she arrives on campus.
“She competes as hard as any player I’ve been around, whether in practice, games, or the classroom,” Curtis said. “She has so much potential and is still growing as a player. I believe she is two years away from being the best version of herself as an extremely athletic point guard.”
He added that she sparked Southern’s defense last year as she was often tasked with taking on the opponent’s best player.
“She was our best defender who would guard the other team’s best player regardless of size,” Curtis said. “She was the heart and soul of our team, and we fed off her energy.
“We will bring back a lot of good players next season, but we won’t be able to replace a player like Morgan.” (Mike Moore)
