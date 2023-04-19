Berea Rotary Club April 4, 2023

T
he highlight of a recent Rotary meeting was the recognition of President Sune Frederiksen as a Paul Harris Fellow, thus named for Paul Harris who founded the club that became Rotary International in 1905.
The recognition acknowledges individuals who contribute substantial amounts ($1000 or more) to the Rotary Foundation. In Frederiksen’s case it was for Polio Plus. During the routine order of business Richard Cahill reported on workshop attendance while Mayor Bruce Fraley gave a quick city update and announced the next meeting’s speaker.
The District Governor, Dr. Seema Sachdeva discussed the current goals of Rotary. The main ones are to increase membership diversity, increase the percentage of women members to 30% and to decrease the average age of the membership. There is high priority in support of the Foundation as well as pursuit of partnership projects with other service organizations of varied age groups. She encouraged members to attend the District Conference at Pikeville, April 28-29.
The previous March 21st meeting the speaker was Chief of Police, Jason Hays, who identified the biggest law enforcement issue as drugs. He praised the community and the city for the support that comes from every direction. He sees Rotary as a good path for the youth. During the Q & A period he spoke to the use of bicycle laws, jay-walking, success of the Tesla, natural disaster preparation, and areas of danger for police workers.
The guests at the March meeting were Helen Eden, six members of the Madison Southern Interact Club and their sponsor, Doug Martin. For the April 4th meeting guests included Nancy Scarlett and David O’Meara, Assistant District Governor from the Richmond chapter who was present to pin Frederiksen with the Harris fellow symbol.
Members are reminded of several upcoming events: ‘Meet and Greet’ at Honeysuckle, 5:30, April 20; ‘Four Shillings Short’ Concert at the Folk Center, 7 p.m., April 23; and The Election Day Pancake Breakfast, First Christian Church, May 16, with the Highway 25 Yard Sale on June 2-3.
The next meeting is April 18 at noon at the Smokehouse Grill.
