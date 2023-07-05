Berea Rotary Club: June 20, 2023

Bringing Rotarians up to speed on Electric Vehicles (EV’s), Denise Myers shared the “fast and furious” changing face of transportation. As with many changes due to technology and energy, the picture is rosy but to be viewed with caution. She drives a Volt which runs on rechargeable “fuel,” considered by the government as clean energy. One of the challenges of this is the locations and numbers of charging stations. There are three levels of these stations which run from 50 hours to 40 minutes to be recharged. There are also different types of chargers, which add to the inconvenience factor. Manufacturers need to work for a universal format. However, some stations are public and a few are even free. A simple rule of thumb is 50 hours charging time for 50 minutes of drive time. The EV can cost $27-28 thousand but the government does allow a tax credit of $7thousand. The federal government has committed 75 billion dollars to improve the charging infrastructure by 2025. Madison County has 68 registered EV’s. Myers emphasized that Blue Grass Energy, where she is VP of Community Relations, has been a co-op since 1937 with the consistent goal of making life better for its patrons.
In the business portion of the meeting, David O’Meara, Lt. Governor of the district, presented President Sune Frederiksen with recognition as one of the top four presidents in the district. He thanked Berea members for their donations to support Rotary International foundation. Besides O’Meara, Jeanie Hogg was a guest. The next regular meeting is not until July 18th since the 4th is a holiday. Meeting will be noon at the Smokehouse Grille with new officers in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.