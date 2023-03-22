Berea Rotary Club. Week of March 15, 2023

DeLuca and the Table
Lou DeLuca believes in what he calls The Table. This is a simple strategy in which colleagues sit down together to discuss issues while strengthening community bonds.
He recalled how the Artisan Center came about due to such an effort by Berea College, EKU, and the City of Berea. DeLuca, a man of many talents and past Rotary President, shared these thoughts at a recent Berea Rotary meeting.
He stated that after living and or working in 10 states with eight different school systems in both law and education, he settled on 53 years in Kentucky.
He described Berea as a “Magical Town.”
While he believes that COVID simplified life, he voiced his concerns that currently 40 percent of teacher positions remain unfilled. He recognizes that work in state and national government, oft maligned, is noble public service that deserves respect.
In eight decades of life, he acknowledges he has learned from many people along the way.
His path has included such interactions as board representative to civic causes, educator and state government worker, weaver and artist.
It has led him to champion “the table” as a way of seeking solutions.
The guests at the meeting were two loyal Rotary partners, Helen Eden and Nancy Scarlett. Three new members were in attendance — Patrick Huston, Heather Johnson, Robert Patrick — while another, Anthony Hudson, gave a report on a website for the Berea club.
Judith Weckman provided a project update for the pollinator garden.
Members voted to make a donation to the Victory Garden Blitz of Sustainable Berea.
The next meeting is March 21, noon, at the Smokehouse Grill with Jim Davis hosting a speaker.
