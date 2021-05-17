Berea Rotary meets in-person for first time since pandemic

In its first in-person meeting since the pandemic, Berea Rotary heard from the President of the Berea Arts Council Board, Joshua Prentice.
He noted that, like many other agencies, the council board closed up shop during the days of COVID-19 restrictions.
There have been online services to keep kids involved in the arts. The mission is to be a strong presence in the community with three immediate goals: Reopen, take care of staffing, and integrate with all members of the Berea community.
There are currently nine board members with a part-time assistant. For funding the council relies on memberships and grants. Additionally, there are standard fund raisers, one being a plant sale May 25.
The council is partnering with Berea College radio in an effort to increase its audience. The main thrust of Prentice’s conversation was to share his sense of responsibility to the community through art, such as Community Theater.
In the business session, President Rita Davis reminded members of the yard sale on June 4th. Members are asked to donate items of high quality to support the student scholarships.
The club will meet again next week at the Smokehouse Grill for its regular noon time meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.