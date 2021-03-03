The Berea Pirates split a pair of road games last week, winning at Owsley County (48-43) while falling to Burgin (39-35).
Against Owsley, Jaylen Dorsey’s 16 points paced the Pirates (3-6). Jayden Smith added 10 points in the win, while James Brennan finished with eight points.
Dorsey led the way against Burgin with a 15-point effort. Smith dropped in eight points, while Brennan added six.
Interim Coach Jerry Thacker said the team is playing hard, and trying to find their game legs after a prolonged layoff due to the pandemic.
“They have been tremendous on the defensive end,” Thacker said. “We have struggled offensively, but our kids are working hard to get their shot back.”
The Berea Lady Pirates eked out a two-point win over Pineville in the first round of the State All “A” Classic Tournament. Because of Covid-19 delays, the state tournament is being played at various sites.
Abigail Beard led Berea (8-7) with nine points. Chesney Lovins and Madison Howell finished the game with eight points each.
Following their All “A” win, Berea lost to Knox Central, 54-52. Mati Stepp paced Berea with 15 points, followed by Howell’s 13 points. Lovins added 10 points.
Berea rebounded the next night by knocking off East Jessamine, 55-48, as Stepp put up 26 points, including four three-pointers. Howell added 19 in the win.
Berea closed out the week with a 46-38 loss to Frederick Douglass. Howell scored 14 points to lead the Lady Pirates. Stepp added nine, while Alexis Newman finished with seven.
The Lady Pirates will face Owsley County Wednesday, March 3, in the second round of the All “A” tournament.
