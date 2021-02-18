The Ray Valentine era as the Berea Pirates boys’ basketball coach came to an abrupt end Thursday morning.
Valentine, who was hired in October 2020, announced that he was resigning his position on his personal Facebook page. He cited personal and family reasons for stepping down.
“I would like to thank the school district for this great opportunity and wish them the best in the future,” Valentine wrote on the post.
That left the Berea administration scrambling to find a coach in what was already a difficult season.
“We have had the student-athletes, coaches, and their family’s best interest in mind all year long,” Athletics Director Jerry Bingham said. “Yes, it’s been a difficult transition and season for all, but we will work through this transition as well to ensure they finish up with a competitive and strong season. Our goal as of now is to have a replacement by Saturday evening. (The team) are currently on quarantine until Feb. 16, and I believe the next scheduled game is on Feb. 18.”
On Friday, Berea tabbed Jerry Thacker to serve as interim coach. Thacker was on Valentine’s coaching staff, and is familiar with the team.
“We had a zoom call with the players on Friday,” Thacker said. “I gave them an update on what was going on. Our goal is to play some games and have some fun.”
Because of Covid, Berea’s schedule has been riddled with cancellations. Thacker said he has been busy trying to back-fill the schedule, and aims for the team to play 20 more games between now and the end of the regular season.
“We’re going to try to backload the schedule,” he said. “I’m adding a bunch of games to our schedule.”
Given the difficult circumstances to the season, Thacker said the team has the mindset of moving forward and not looking back.
“We’re going to finish the season together,” Thacker said. “We’re going to keep everything positive and keep looking forward.”
Berea returns to action Thursday night when it hosts Powell County.
Bingham added that a coaching search would begin after the current season is over.
Lady Pirates nip South Laurel
The Berea Lady Pirates (6-3) slipped past South Laurel, 57-55 last Friday.
Alexis Newman lead Berea with 17 points, including five three-pointers. Madison Howell knocked down four three-pointers to finish with 16 points, while grabbing six rebounds.
As a team, Berea connected on 13 three-pointers in the game.
Mati Stepp added a trio of three-pointers and finished with 15 points in the win.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to play in the All “A” state tournament at Eastern Kentucky’s McBrayer Arena, but the tournament was canceled on Tuesday.
• The Berea boys’ team remained under quarantine. Their next game is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 against Powell County.
